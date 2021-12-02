Local News Hour - December 2, 2021
On today's Local News Hour: Summit County Council Member Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting which focused exclusively on the public hearing for the Dakota Pacific development proposal, UDOT Region 2 Director Robert Stewart and Planning Manager Grant Farnsworth talk about the future of the Kimball Junction interchange and Kimball Art Center Education Director Heather Stamenov has details on the Holiday Sale happening tomorrow through Sunday and the collection of holiday happenings including the return of Noon Years Eve.
( 3:17) Wasatch County Search and Rescue to hold avalanche safety clinic
( 5:07) Utah Senator Mike Lee speaks out on Mississippi abortion case
( 6:28) Summit County Council Member Roger Armstrong
( 24:05) UDOT Region 2 Director Robert Stewart and Planning Manager Grant Farnsworth talk about the future of the Kimball Junction interchange
( 39:55) Kimball Art Center Education Director Heather Stamenov
( 45:52) Wasatch County nonprofit, community events ring in holiday season
( 48:31) PCSD announces new COVID-19 related benefits for employees