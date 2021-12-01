© 2022 KPCW

Local News

Utah Senator Mike Lee speaks out on Mississippi abortion case

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published December 1, 2021 at 5:52 PM MST
mike_lee__official_portrait_0.jpg
U.S. Senate
/

U.S. Senator Mike Lee is running for re-election in 2022. He held a press conference this week to share his thoughts on abortion.

A staunch opponent of abortion, Sen. Lee also co-signed a legal brief with Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri supporting Mississippi in a case now being argued before the Supreme Court. That case is a challenge to an existing Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Commenting on Roe v Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court case that legalized abortion across the country, Lee called it a tragedy.

He said, “In 1973 the Supreme Court of the United States decided to take some of these otherwise debatable matters beyond debate, first, by denying the personhood, denying the existence of a human being, but then, on top of that, grafting onto the United States Constitution something that is not there.”

The case currently before the court is considered one of the most significant in decades with regard to abortion rights. Arguments have concluded and justices will now deliberate. A decision is not expected until next summer, which is typical for major decisions.

Local News
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
See stories by Michelle Deininger