Utah Senator Mike Lee speaks out on Mississippi abortion case

A staunch opponent of abortion, Sen. Lee also co-signed a legal brief with Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri supporting Mississippi in a case now being argued before the Supreme Court. That case is a challenge to an existing Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Commenting on Roe v Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court case that legalized abortion across the country, Lee called it a tragedy.

He said, “In 1973 the Supreme Court of the United States decided to take some of these otherwise debatable matters beyond debate, first, by denying the personhood, denying the existence of a human being, but then, on top of that, grafting onto the United States Constitution something that is not there.”

The case currently before the court is considered one of the most significant in decades with regard to abortion rights. Arguments have concluded and justices will now deliberate. A decision is not expected until next summer, which is typical for major decisions.