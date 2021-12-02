© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Journalism When It Matters Most. Donate Now.

Grant Farnsworth

  • UDOT_Logo_Reversed_High_RGB.jpg
    UDOT Region 2 Director Robert Stewart and Planning Manager Grant Farnsworth - December 2, 2021
    Leslie Thatcher
    ,
    UDOT Region 2 Director Robert Stewart and Planning Manager Grant Farnsworth talk about the future of the Kimball Junction interchange.
  • local_news_hour.jpg
    Local News
    Local News Hour - December 2, 2021
    Leslie Thatcher
    ,
    On today's Local News Hour: Summit County Council Member Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting which focused exclusively on the public hearing for the Dakota Pacific development proposal, UDOT Region 2 Director Robert Stewart and Planning Manager Grant Farnsworth talk about the future of the Kimball Junction interchange and Kimball Art Center Education Director Heather Stamenov has details on the Holiday Sale happening tomorrow through Sunday and the collection of holiday happenings including the return of Noon Years Eve.