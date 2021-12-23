Local News Hour - December 23, 2021
On today's Local News Hour: Summit County Deputy Attorney Jami Brackin looks back at a 21 year career with the county, Park City Institute Executive Director Ari Ioannides and Executive Producer/Creator - Professor of Rock Adam Reader have details on the Professor of Rock Live lineup and Utah DWR PIO Faith Heaton Jolley talks with Carolyn Murray about human-wildlife interactions in the Wasatch Back.
( 4:14) Wasatch County warns public of increase in car burglaries
( 5:11) Connect Summit County has a new Executive Director Julya Sembrat
( 8:19) Summit County Deputy Attorney Jami Brackin
( 21:06) Park City Institute Executive Director Ari Ioannides and Executive Producer of Professor of Rock Adam Reader
( 31:58) Utah DWR PIO Faith Heaton-Jolley talks with Carolyn Murray about human-wildlife interactions in the Wasatch Back