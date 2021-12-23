© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - December 23, 2021

Published December 23, 2021 at 9:40 AM MST
On today's Local News Hour: Summit County Deputy Attorney Jami Brackin looks back at a 21 year career with the county, Park City Institute Executive Director Ari Ioannides and Executive Producer/Creator - Professor of Rock Adam Reader have details on the Professor of Rock Live lineup and Utah DWR PIO Faith Heaton Jolley talks with Carolyn Murray about human-wildlife interactions in the Wasatch Back.

( 4:14) Wasatch County warns public of increase in car burglaries
( 5:11) Connect Summit County has a new Executive Director Julya Sembrat
( 8:19) Summit County Deputy Attorney Jami Brackin
( 21:06) Park City Institute Executive Director Ari Ioannides and Executive Producer of Professor of Rock Adam Reader
( 31:58) Utah DWR PIO Faith Heaton-Jolley talks with Carolyn Murray about human-wildlife interactions in the Wasatch Back

Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
