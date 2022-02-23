© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - February 23, 2022

Published February 23, 2022 at 9:57 AM MST
On today's Local News Hour: ( 6:46) High Valley Transit District Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez has an update on new ridership numbers and the plans to bond for $18M and build a new transit facility, (24:30) PEG Vice President Robert Schmidt has an update on the proposed plans for the base of Park City Mountain Resort and (41:18) South Summit School District String Specialist and Advanced Orechestra Director Tim Rowher has details about the Music to the Ears fundraiser.

( 5:23) County Attorney finds mask mandate non-compliance at Parley’s Park was unintentional
( 46:35) Hideout Planning Commission recommends 600-unit development

Local News Hour High Valley TransitCaroline RodriguezPEG development projectRobert SchmidtSouth Summit School District Tim Rowher
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
