County Attorney finds mask mandate non-compliance at Parley’s Park was unintentional

County Attorney Margaret Olson released her report Tuesday. It concluded confusion, inconsistent messaging and disputes between lawyers delayed enforcement of the county mask mandate at Parley’s Park Elementary School by seven days.

The report signed by Olson and Deputy County Attorney Helen Strachan concluded “the evidence points to Dr. Gildea’s sincere desire to enforce the mandate.”

A detailed timeline included in the report illustrates that at first, the district believed it could not enforce the mandate but rather just announce that it was in effect.

A week of phone calls, emails and meetings between school officials, the union and lawyers for the district and health department, and parents followed.

In a meeting with the health department and Olson’s office November 4, the district agreed to enforce the mandate. However, mixed and contradictory communications continued from the district until Sunday November 7. That’s when Olson threatened to close the school, after which Gildea issued a letter directing the school to comply with the mandate.

Enforcement began the next day.

A link to the report and complete timeline is on the Summit County website.

