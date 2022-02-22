© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Featured

County Attorney finds mask mandate non-compliance at Parley’s Park was unintentional

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published February 22, 2022 at 8:48 PM MST
Masked student file photo
Rick Bowmer/AP
/
AP
Masked student file photo

The Summit County Attorney says concerns the Park City School District deliberately misled families over enforcing a mask mandate are unfounded.

County Attorney Margaret Olson released her report Tuesday. It concluded confusion, inconsistent messaging and disputes between lawyers delayed enforcement of the county mask mandate at Parley’s Park Elementary School by seven days.

The report signed by Olson and Deputy County Attorney Helen Strachan concluded “the evidence points to Dr. Gildea’s sincere desire to enforce the mandate.”

A detailed timeline included in the report illustrates that at first, the district believed it could not enforce the mandate but rather just announce that it was in effect.

A week of phone calls, emails and meetings between school officials, the union and lawyers for the district and health department, and parents followed.

In a meeting with the health department and Olson’s office November 4, the district agreed to enforce the mandate. However, mixed and contradictory communications continued from the district until Sunday November 7. That’s when Olson threatened to close the school, after which Gildea issued a letter directing the school to comply with the mandate.

Enforcement began the next day.

A link to the report and complete timeline is on the Summit County website.

Featured
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
See stories by Michelle Deininger