Local News Hour - March 24, 2022
Leslie Thatcher hosts the Local News Hour for March 24, 2022. Today's guests include: (09:43) Wasatch County Councilor Kendall Crittenden discusses how the county's considering addressing short-term rentals and gives an update from the Utah Water Users workshop, (22:40) Snyderville Basin resident Eric Moxham talks about actions he thinks Vail Resorts needs to take to improve their customer experience levels going forward and to reduce their impact on host communities, then (36:54) Park City Film Director Katy Wang has with a look ahead at this weekend’s featured films and updated pandemic precautions for the Santy Auditorium.
(05:39) Voters will choose local, state and federal representatives this year. But there’s one big difference many voters may not be aware of – their political district may have changed even though their address didn’t.
(08:21) Summit and Wasatch county residents among COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday
(42:49) The National Ability Center hopes to get it's new Mountain Center under construction this year. Meeche White, NAC Co-founder and Facility Development Manager, shared more about the project's progress at the Park City Planning Commission last night.
(44:46) Outdoor Retailer show returns to Utah in 2023.
(46:40) High Valley Transit gets $7M pledge from state.