local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - March 24, 2022

Published March 24, 2022 at 10:48 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Leslie Thatcher hosts the Local News Hour for March 24, 2022. Today's guests include: (09:43) Wasatch County Councilor Kendall Crittenden discusses how the county's considering addressing short-term rentals and gives an update from the Utah Water Users workshop, (22:40) Snyderville Basin resident Eric Moxham talks about actions he thinks Vail Resorts needs to take to improve their customer experience levels going forward and to reduce their impact on host communities, then (36:54) Park City Film Director Katy Wang has with a look ahead at this weekend’s featured films and updated pandemic precautions for the Santy Auditorium.

(05:39) Voters will choose local, state and federal representatives this year. But there’s one big difference many voters may not be aware of – their political district may have changed even though their address didn’t.  
(08:21) Summit and Wasatch county residents among COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday
(42:49) The National Ability Center hopes to get it's new Mountain Center under construction this year. Meeche White, NAC Co-founder and Facility Development Manager, shared more about the project's progress at the Park City Planning Commission last night.
(44:46) Outdoor Retailer show returns to Utah in 2023.
(46:40) High Valley Transit gets $7M pledge from state.

Local News Hour Wasatch County CouncilKendall CrittendenUtah Water SupplyVail ResortsEric MoxhamPark City FilmKaty Wang
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
