local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - March 29, 2022

Published March 29, 2022 at 9:54 AM MDT
local news hour 03-29-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include:
(03:59) Assistant Summit County Manager Janna Young discusses the agenda for this morning’s joint Park City and Summit County meeting as well as Wednesday's county council meeting. (20:54) One of the Better Boundaries Plaintiffs Eleanor Sundwall and attorney David Raymann have details on the redistricting lawsuit and (38:23) Park City Special Events and Economic Program Manager Jenny Diersen has details on Youth Sport's Alliance's Olympic and Paralympic parade on Friday, and a preview of the summer’s largest events being planned.

(47:02) Voter card typo inundates private citizen in Midway with election questions

Local News Hour Summit CouncilSummit CountyBetter BoundariesJenny DiersenJanna YoungEleanor SundwallDavid RaymannOlympic ParadeParalympicOlympics
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
