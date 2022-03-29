© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

David Reymann

  • better_boundaries_logo_0.png
    Better Boundaries Plaintiffs Eleanor Sundwall and Attorney David Reymann - March 29, 2022
    Leslie Thatcher
    ,
    One of the Better Boundaries plaintiffs, Eleanor Sundwall, and attorney David Reymann, have details on the redistricting lawsuit.
  • local news hour 03-29-22
    Local News Hour - March 29, 2022
    Leslie Thatcher
    ,
    On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (03:59) Assistant Summit County Manager Janna Young discusses the agenda for this morning’s joint Park City and Summit County meeting as well as Wednesday's county council meeting. (20:54) One of the Better Boundaries Plaintiffs Eleanor Sundwall and attorney David Raymann have details on the redistricting lawsuit and (38:23) Park City Special Events and Economic Program Manager Jenny Diersen has details on Youth Sport's Alliance's Olympic and Paralympic parade on Friday, and a preview of the summer’s largest events being planned.