David Reymann

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (03:59) Assistant Summit County Manager Janna Young discusses the agenda for this morning’s joint Park City and Summit County meeting as well as Wednesday's county council meeting. (20:54) One of the Better Boundaries Plaintiffs Eleanor Sundwall and attorney David Raymann have details on the redistricting lawsuit and (38:23) Park City Special Events and Economic Program Manager Jenny Diersen has details on Youth Sport's Alliance's Olympic and Paralympic parade on Friday, and a preview of the summer’s largest events being planned.

