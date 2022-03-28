Voter card typo inundates private citizen in Midway with election questions

Last week, Bill McDonald returned home from a trip to Las Vegas and found dozens of voicemails with questions about registering to vote in Wasatch County.

“I started going through them and I'm going, ‘Holy crap, like, this is endless,’” McDonald says. “And it was all people calling to ask questions about voter registration. So I look at the voter registration card that I had in the mail, and sure enough, the number that they had on the card to call about questions was my number.”

The same mistake happened about 12 years ago - only that time, the county made the typo on tax bills. That time around, McDonald says it took a couple of years to clear up the mistake.

According to County Clerk Joey Granger, the number on the cards was just a typo out of force of habit. As she explained, the county clerk’s old number is now the McDonald household home number.

Now, in the age of cell phones, McDonald says he’s ready to leave behind the phone that’s ringing all the time. He says he, his wife Renee and their two children who live nearby find humor in the situation.

“I get 50 [calls] a day, roughly, and I really can't use the number anymore,” he says. “I’ll probably just cancel the landline, which will make my kids happy. They don't think I need a landline.”

Granger says this week, the most important thing for voters to know is that the deadline to register with a new political party or to change from one party to another is Thursday at 5 p.m.

The clerk’s office number, which people should call with questions related to voter registration, is (435) 657-3190. For information about Wasatch County elections online, visit wasatch.utah.gov.