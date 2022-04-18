Local News Hour - April 18, 2022
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (07:08) Summit County Clubhouse Executive Director Amber Mackay and Clubhouse member Rick Killpack have an update on the clubhouse renovation, (22:24) Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has an update on the youth sports programs and (32:37) Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has a monthly update.
(3:50) Utah unemployment drops to 2%, but underemployment still looms in Summit and Wasatch counties
(18:58) Highway 40 to be reduced to one lane north of Heber starting Monday
(19:44) Swaner Preserve's newest sandhill cranes are due to hatch soon
(31:16) Park City offers free trees to homeowners
(46:26) Summit County Sheriff’s deputies reunite teen, missing for 2 years, with family
(48:43) Summit Bike Share program begins April 21