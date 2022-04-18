© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - April 18, 2022

Published April 18, 2022 at 9:46 AM MDT
LNH 04-18-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (07:08) Summit County Clubhouse Executive Director Amber Mackay and Clubhouse member Rick Killpack have an update on the clubhouse renovation, (22:24) Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has an update on the youth sports programs and (32:37) Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has a monthly update.

(3:50) Utah unemployment drops to 2%, but underemployment still looms in Summit and Wasatch counties
(18:58) Highway 40 to be reduced to one lane north of Heber starting Monday
(19:44) Swaner Preserve's newest sandhill cranes are due to hatch soon
(31:16) Park City offers free trees to homeowners
(46:26) Summit County Sheriff’s deputies reunite teen, missing for 2 years, with family
(48:43) Summit Bike Share program begins April 21

Local News Hour Summit County ClubhouseAmber MacKayRick KillpackYouth Sports AllianceEmily FisherSnyderville Basin RecreationDana Jones
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher