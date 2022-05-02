© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - May 2, 2022

Published May 2, 2022 at 10:12 AM MDT
LNH 05-02-22

On today's Local News Hour host Michelle Deininger's guests include: (06:15) Communities That Care Executive Director Mary Christa Smith has details on tomorrow's Ask Me Anything Panel and pizza party and (21:33) Park City Education Foundation Executive Director Abby McNulty has an update on programs offered by the foundation.

(02:44) Homestake project takes shape; safety and neighborhood questions still linger
(37:28) Park City planners, Round Valley abutters discuss pros and cons of possible new trail
(40:45) Neighbors question number of staff, patients in group home proposal
(45:35) Grazing sheep help decrease wildland fuels in Carson City

Local News Hour Mary Christa SmithCommunities That CarePark City Education FoundationAbby McNulty
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
