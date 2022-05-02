Local News Hour - May 2, 2022
On today's Local News Hour host Michelle Deininger's guests include: (06:15) Communities That Care Executive Director Mary Christa Smith has details on tomorrow's Ask Me Anything Panel and pizza party and (21:33) Park City Education Foundation Executive Director Abby McNulty has an update on programs offered by the foundation.
(02:44) Homestake project takes shape; safety and neighborhood questions still linger
(37:28) Park City planners, Round Valley abutters discuss pros and cons of possible new trail
(40:45) Neighbors question number of staff, patients in group home proposal
(45:35) Grazing sheep help decrease wildland fuels in Carson City