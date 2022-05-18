Local News Hour - May 18, 2022
On today's Local News Hour, Sean Higgins covers host Leslie Thatcher. His guests include: (08:56) Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra with a monthly update, (22:19) Park City Institute Executive Director Ari Ioannides has details on the summer line up and (35:36) Mountain Town Music Executive Director Brian Richards has details about to talk about our upcoming fundraiser, The Moon River Jamboree on June 8th to raise funds to support The Michael James Richards Memorial Fund.
(02:32) Utah Black Bears struggling with drought and hunger could exhibit erratic behavior
(06:11) Man sentenced to weekends in jail for sexually abusing 12-year-old now faces new, similar charges
(17:36) Open houses on Kimball Junction traffic, Kamas Main Street trail are this week
(19:23) Study says a 2030 Olympics in Utah could generate $3.9 billion
(32:01) Two Summit County bulls test positive for STD
(45:55) Park City Mountain Resort chairlift appeal set for June
(48:00) Property taxes, western bypass back on Wasatch County Council agenda