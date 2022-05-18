© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - May 18, 2022

Published May 18, 2022 at 10:21 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 05-18-22.png

On today's Local News Hour, Sean Higgins covers host Leslie Thatcher. His guests include: (08:56) Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra with a monthly update, (22:19) Park City Institute Executive Director Ari Ioannides has details on the summer line up and (35:36) Mountain Town Music Executive Director Brian Richards has details about to talk about our upcoming fundraiser, The Moon River Jamboree on June 8th to raise funds to support The Michael James Richards Memorial Fund.

(02:32) Utah Black Bears struggling with drought and hunger could exhibit erratic behavior
(06:11) Man sentenced to weekends in jail for sexually abusing 12-year-old now faces new, similar charges
(17:36) Open houses on Kimball Junction traffic, Kamas Main Street trail are this week
(19:23) Study says a 2030 Olympics in Utah could generate $3.9 billion
(32:01) Two Summit County bulls test positive for STD
(45:55) Park City Mountain Resort chairlift appeal set for June
(48:00) Property taxes, western bypass back on Wasatch County Council agenda

Local News Hour Recycle UtahCarolyn WawraPark City InstituteAri IoannidesMountain Town MusicBrian RichardsMichael James Richards Memorial Fund
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
See stories by Sean Higgins