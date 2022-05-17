Property taxes, western bypass back on Wasatch County Council agenda

In the Wednesday meeting, the Wasatch County Council will get an update on property assessments that it requested last week, but Assessor Todd Griffin was out sick.

Griffin has described his office’s work this year as challenging as it strives to get caught up on a backlog of thousands of property assessments. The number of annual assessments has grown with the population, and some properties were overdue for reviews entering this year. That has caused taxpayers to pay disproportionate property tax rates relative to market values in recent years.

Griffin must submit all completed assessments to the county auditor by Sunday, May 22, or else request an extension.

Also during the meeting, the council’s expected to pass a resolution opposing one of the Utah Department of Transportation’s proposals to reduce Heber City Main Street traffic.

The council opposes a bypass road through the North Fields, which are thousands of acres of pastures north of Heber City. The location is home to one of several routes UDOT’s considering, including other western bypasses.

Last week during a work session, council members tweaked the message but delayed the vote until this week. The resolution states that the council wants to preserve the “pristine nature” of the North Fields and agricultural character of the area.

The meeting will take place at the Wasatch County Administration Building at 25 North Main Street in Heber City. To attend via Zoom, visit wasatch.utah.gov.