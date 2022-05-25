© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - May 25, 2022

Published May 25, 2022 at 9:41 AM MDT
LNH 05-25-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (07:08) High Valley Transit Board Member Kim Carson, who talks about the newest changes to the transit system and the outlook for a new transit center, (22:34) Park City Board of Education candidate Josh Mann, who shares his campaign and why he’s running for public office and (37:52) Park City Manager Matt Dias, who has a preview of this week's city council meeting, including a two-hour presentation and review of next year’s budget.

(03:07) Park City Planning Commission takes up film studio housing project, Quinns annexation this week
(06:07) Firefighters heading home from Flatline Fire near Heber Tuesday

Local News Hour High Valley TransitKim CarsonPark City Board of EducationJosh MannPark City CouncilMatt Dias
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
