Local News Hour - May 25, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (07:08) High Valley Transit Board Member Kim Carson, who talks about the newest changes to the transit system and the outlook for a new transit center, (22:34) Park City Board of Education candidate Josh Mann, who shares his campaign and why he’s running for public office and (37:52) Park City Manager Matt Dias, who has a preview of this week's city council meeting, including a two-hour presentation and review of next year’s budget.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.