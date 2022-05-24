© 2022 KPCW

Firefighters heading home from Flatline Fire near Heber Tuesday

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published May 24, 2022 at 5:34 PM MDT
Ben Lasseter
The Flatline Fire began burning Sunday evening just north of Heber City near U.S. Highway 40.

Fire crews all but wrapped up the fight against the Flatline Fire near Heber City Tuesday. They hoped to declare the blaze 100% contained by Tuesday night.

After a brush fire started Sunday afternoon along U.S. Highway 40 near Heber City, firefighters responded and began working to contain it.

That night it the fire was estimated to be 5% contained. By Monday night that figure had grown to 80%

One of two crews left the site Monday, and Division of Forestry, Fires and State Lands Area Manager Mike Eriksson said Tuesday afternoon that the other was expected to leave Tuesday night.

He said fire officials would continue to monitor the burn site over the days to come.

The burn area was first estimated to be as large as 85 acres, but was later measured by GPS to be 25 acres. Eriksson said the green vegetation prevented the fire from growing quickly. No people or structures were ever threatened.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
