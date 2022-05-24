Firefighters heading home from Flatline Fire near Heber Tuesday

After a brush fire started Sunday afternoon along U.S. Highway 40 near Heber City, firefighters responded and began working to contain it.

That night it the fire was estimated to be 5% contained. By Monday night that figure had grown to 80%

One of two crews left the site Monday, and Division of Forestry, Fires and State Lands Area Manager Mike Eriksson said Tuesday afternoon that the other was expected to leave Tuesday night.

He said fire officials would continue to monitor the burn site over the days to come.

The burn area was first estimated to be as large as 85 acres, but was later measured by GPS to be 25 acres. Eriksson said the green vegetation prevented the fire from growing quickly. No people or structures were ever threatened.