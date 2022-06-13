Local News Hour - June 13, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (06:25) Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant has an update on the latest COVID-19 numbers and study on teen pregnancy in Summit County, (24:55) 3 Spring Land and Livestock partner Mitch Dumke has details on this Saturday's workshop: Extending Your Grazing in a Drought and (36:55) Park City Institute Executive Director Ari Ioannides talks about the summer season with two new acts added to the schedule last week.
