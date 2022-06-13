© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - June 13, 2022

Published June 13, 2022 at 10:14 AM MDT
LNH 06-13-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (06:25) Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant has an update on the latest COVID-19 numbers and study on teen pregnancy in Summit County, (24:55) 3 Spring Land and Livestock partner Mitch Dumke has details on this Saturday's workshop: Extending Your Grazing in a Drought and (36:55) Park City Institute Executive Director Ari Ioannides talks about the summer season with two new acts added to the schedule last week.

(02:46) Summit County urged to act on open space bond: ‘It’s been 7 months’
(34:38) The Village on Midway's Main Street nears final approval
(47:17) Wasatch School District considers paying for new high school without voter-backed bond

Tags

Local News Hour Summit County Health DepartmentPhil BondurantMitch Dumke3 Spring Land and LivestockPark City InstituteAri Ioannides
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
