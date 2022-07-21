© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | July 21, 2022

Published July 21, 2022 at 10:17 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (5:51) Lora Smith, Scott House and Corey Dutton with details on the Epic Promise partnership with Mountain, Wasatch and South Summit Trail foundations, (23:13) Park City Pickleball president Greg Leitzke who has details on the upcoming tournament, (35:52) and Park City Film Director Katy Wang with a monthly update.

(2:50) Smith’s Marketplace could break ground in Heber City by late summer
(22:12) Summit County man and dog killed in Weber Canyon rollover Wednesday morning
(41:05) Ransomware crimes are on the rise in Utah
(44:05 )Park City Council takes up Fox Tail Trail application Thursday
(46:41) In year of sharp value increases, Wasatch County taxpayers can expect changes to tax bills

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
