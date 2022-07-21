Local News Hour | July 21, 2022
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (5:51) Lora Smith, Scott House and Corey Dutton with details on the Epic Promise partnership with Mountain, Wasatch and South Summit Trail foundations, (23:13) Park City Pickleball president Greg Leitzke who has details on the upcoming tournament, (35:52) and Park City Film Director Katy Wang with a monthly update.
(2:50) Smith’s Marketplace could break ground in Heber City by late summer
(22:12) Summit County man and dog killed in Weber Canyon rollover Wednesday morning
(41:05) Ransomware crimes are on the rise in Utah
(44:05 )Park City Council takes up Fox Tail Trail application Thursday
(46:41) In year of sharp value increases, Wasatch County taxpayers can expect changes to tax bills