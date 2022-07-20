Park City Council takes up Fox Tail Trail application Thursday

The Fox Tail Trail parcel is a 32-acre property that was annexed into Park City in 1995.

An arm of Wells Fargo Bank called REDUS is seeking city approval to carve out a nearly four-acre lot on the parcel to build a home. In exchange REDUS said it will donate the remaining 29 acres to the city for recreational open space.

REDUS spokesman Douglas Ogilvy said the bank’s desire to develop a luxury home on the property is an effort to recoup significant losses it incurred on loans to Talisker-United Park City Mines. The bank foreclosed on the parcel in 2015.

The proposal would eliminate the unofficial Fox Tail Cut trail, which is a shortcut to the Fox Tail Trail.

Park City Trails and Open Space Manager Heinrich Deters said that removing the shortcut is not a concern as the trails network can still be reached from Fox Tail Trail.

The Park City Planning Commission approved the application in a 3-1 vote in June following an extensive public hearing.

The Hidden Meadows HOA represents dozens of abutters and neighbors. James Letchford, president of the HOA, told the commission that no one living in the neighborhood supports the project.

John Kenworthy, the commission’s only dissenting vote, emphasized that the city’s general plan gives officials the authority to deny applications on the basis of protecting primary residences.

In response to concerns, REDUS agreed to a 12-month minimum rental restriction and deed restriction, which restricts using a future home there as a timeshare, private residence club, or fractional ownership property.

In other agenda items, the city council also may approve a $48,000 transportation study for the informal overflow parking along Thaynes Canyon Drive. The cost would be shared between Hotel Park City and the Municipal Golf Course.

Deputy City Manager Sarah Pearce told KPCW the goal is to find a broader parking solution for an area that some see as overused.

“As we started to look into solutions, we recognized that maybe there’s a bigger idea with regard with overall transportation demand management," Pearce said. "When we say that, we mean – what are the transit opportunities to provide people access there versus driving a car? Are there better ways to efficiently park visitors that come to the golf course and come to the hotel?”

Also on Thursday, the council will discuss codes that govern construction side effects like road closures and parking restrictions. They will also get an annual update from Rocky Mountain Power.

The council meets at 4 p.m. for its work session. The regular meeting starts at 6 in council chambers at City Hall.

A Zoom link to attend virtually is at parkcity.org