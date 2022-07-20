© 2022 KPCW

Summit County man and dog killed in Weber Canyon rollover Wednesday morning

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published July 20, 2022 at 10:52 AM MDT
crash 7-20-22.jpg
Summit County Sheriff's Office
/
Investigators are looking at excessive speed as a potential cause of the rollover accident.

A 39-year-old Summit County man and a dog were found dead Wednesday morning near 4300 E Weber Canyon Road after a car crash in which the vehicle left the roadway, went airborne over a river, and landed upside down on the riverbank.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office first received a report of an overturned vehicle at 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday. A nearby construction worker saw the crashed car and called for help.

Deputies believe the man was traveling west on Weber Canyon Rd. toward Oakley when he crashed. Evidence suggests the man may have been speeding when he lost control at a bend in the road.

It is currently unknown if other factors contributed to the crash. Utah Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

The man’s identity will not be released until the family has an opportunity to share the information.

“We share our sincere condolences with the family and friends of the decedent,” the Summit County Sheriff's Office said.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
