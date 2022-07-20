Summit County man and dog killed in Weber Canyon rollover Wednesday morning

A 39-year-old Summit County man and a dog were found dead Wednesday morning near 4300 E Weber Canyon Road after a car crash in which the vehicle left the roadway, went airborne over a river, and landed upside down on the riverbank.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office first received a report of an overturned vehicle at 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday. A nearby construction worker saw the crashed car and called for help.

Deputies believe the man was traveling west on Weber Canyon Rd. toward Oakley when he crashed. Evidence suggests the man may have been speeding when he lost control at a bend in the road.

It is currently unknown if other factors contributed to the crash. Utah Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

The man’s identity will not be released until the family has an opportunity to share the information.

“We share our sincere condolences with the family and friends of the decedent,” the Summit County Sheriff's Office said.