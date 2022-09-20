© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | September 19, 2022

Published September 20, 2022 at 11:26 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour: (4:29) Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute Dr. Ben Lewis explains new ketamine-assisted psychotherapy now offered, (21:15) Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and Programs Director Heather Sims have an update on the Jan's Winter Welcome fundraiser, and (34:10) Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has the latest on plans for the ice arena.

(2:19) High school tennis coach charged with child abuse after conflict
(31:55) Park City High School football recap
(44:41) Neighborhood roads around Heber closing this week
(45:52) Despite strong polling, a 2nd Olympics could be a tough sell for some Utahns

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
