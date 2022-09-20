Local News Hour | September 19, 2022
On today's Local News Hour: (4:29) Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute Dr. Ben Lewis explains new ketamine-assisted psychotherapy now offered, (21:15) Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and Programs Director Heather Sims have an update on the Jan's Winter Welcome fundraiser, and (34:10) Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has the latest on plans for the ice arena.
(2:19) High school tennis coach charged with child abuse after conflict
(31:55) Park City High School football recap
(44:41) Neighborhood roads around Heber closing this week
(45:52) Despite strong polling, a 2nd Olympics could be a tough sell for some Utahns