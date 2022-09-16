© 2022 KPCW

Park City School District

High school tennis coach charged with child abuse after conflict

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published September 16, 2022 at 2:53 PM MDT
A brown building with yellow and red cyclist sculptures outside
Park City Municipal Corporation
/
The conflict between coach and player occurred at the MARC in Park City.

A Park City High School tennis coach has been charged with felony child abuse related to a recent altercation at the MARC.

The Summit County Attorney’s Office announced Friday it’s charged high school tennis coach Lani Wilcox with one count of aggravated child abuse, which is a third-degree felony.

The charge stems from an incident that happened at the MARC during a tennis practice on August 29. According to the charging documents, Wilcox and a student player on the tennis team got into an argument about the player’s position on the team. The argument escalated and the student allegedly slapped Wilcox in the face.

After that, Wilcox allegedly grabbed the student by the neck and put her in a choke hold, and then took her cell phone.

Wilcox faces a separate charge, a misdemeanor, over taking the cell phone. Utah law prohibits people from taking communication devices from someone who is trying to summon emergency aid. The county attorney’s charges allege that Wilcox grabbed the student’s phone when the student said she was going to call police.

The Park City School District said in a statement that it took the matter seriously and was working with authorities on the case. The district has placed Wilcox on administrative leave.

Earlier this week, Wilcox’s supporters launched a Go Fund Me campaign to help offset her legal expenses. It sought to raise $10,000; as of Friday afternoon it had raised just under $9,000.

The felony charge carries a potential penalty of a $5,000 fine and up to five years in prison.

Wilcox has not been arrested, but has been summoned to appear in court; a date for that hasn’t been set yet.

Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
