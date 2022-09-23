© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | September 23, 2022

Published September 23, 2022 at 10:28 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 09-23-22.png

On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher welcomes: (6:31) Park City Municipal Environmental Sustainability Manager Luke Cartin has a recap of Mountain Town 2030 conference (23:11) Heber City Airport Manager Travis Biggs has an update from last night's meeting about new masterplan alternatives and (39:05) Bari Nan Cohen Rothchild and Miriam Eatchel are two parents discuss their concerns over the legislature's recent law banning sensitive materials/books from school curriculum.

(2:17) Mountain Trails Foundation's weekly trails report
(19:11) More than 60 people attend private gathering showing support for tennis coach charged with child abuse

Tags
Local News Hour Luke CartinBari Nan RothchildMiriam EatchelHeber City AirportTravis Biggs
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher