Local News Hour | September 23, 2022
On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher welcomes: (6:31) Park City Municipal Environmental Sustainability Manager Luke Cartin has a recap of Mountain Town 2030 conference (23:11) Heber City Airport Manager Travis Biggs has an update from last night's meeting about new masterplan alternatives and (39:05) Bari Nan Cohen Rothchild and Miriam Eatchel are two parents discuss their concerns over the legislature's recent law banning sensitive materials/books from school curriculum.
(2:17) Mountain Trails Foundation's weekly trails report
(19:11) More than 60 people attend private gathering showing support for tennis coach charged with child abuse