Today on the Local News Hour: (07:07) - South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughn has an update from this month's board meeting.(22:00) - Dr. Daniel Mendoza, Research Associate Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Utah has details about a public conversation discussing the accelerating impacts of climate change on Utah.(35:34) - Heber Valley Airport Manager Travis Biggs gives an update on Heber City's airport master plan.

