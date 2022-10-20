© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour | October 20, 2022

Published October 20, 2022 at 10:18 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour : () Heber City Councilmember Ryan Stack talks about Tuesday's vote to proceed with a study on how to upgrade the Heber Valley Airport, () Park City school board candidate Erin Grady discusses her reasons for seeking re-election to the District 5 school board and () Chef Tamara Stanger of The Lakehouse at Deer Creek has details about The Hunters Gathering set for Oct. 27.

() KPCW's founder, Blaire Feulner, dies at age 70
() Michael Franchek drops out of Summit County Council race

Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
