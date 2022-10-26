Local News Hour| October 26, 2022

A new hearing for a Park City High School tennis couch who pleaded not guilty to felony child abuse charges has been set for January. (2:22)

The Summit County Council plans to hear from UDOT on the I-80, Kimball Junction plans. (5:07)

Summit County Council Seat D Democratic incumbent candidate Chris Robinson shares his vision if elected. (7:36)

Election Day is fast approaching with deadlines to register at the end of the week. (21:56)

Park City Deputy City Manager Jen McGrath has a preview of this week's Park City Council meeting along with Trails and Open Space Program Manager Heinrich Deters and Economic Development Project Manager Jenny Dearson. (23:48)

A new Park City wine club will ship to local consumers without breaking the law. (35:19)

Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang joins us with updates on the latest screenings and events coming up this season. (38:00)

Sen. Mitt Romney is selling his Deer Valley home for $11.5 million. (48:22)