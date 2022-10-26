© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour| October 26, 2022

Published October 26, 2022 at 1:04 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Copy of LNH 10-20-2022 (1).png

A new hearing for a Park City High School tennis couch who pleaded not guilty to felony child abuse charges has been set for January. (2:22)

The Summit County Council plans to hear from UDOT on the I-80, Kimball Junction plans. (5:07)

Summit County Council Seat D Democratic incumbent candidate Chris Robinson shares his vision if elected. (7:36)

Election Day is fast approaching with deadlines to register at the end of the week. (21:56)

Park City Deputy City Manager Jen McGrath has a preview of this week's Park City Council meeting along with Trails and Open Space Program Manager Heinrich Deters and Economic Development Project Manager Jenny Dearson. (23:48)

A new Park City wine club will ship to local consumers without breaking the law. (35:19)

Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang joins us with updates on the latest screenings and events coming up this season. (38:00)

Sen. Mitt Romney is selling his Deer Valley home for $11.5 million. (48:22)

Tags
Local News Hour Senator Mitt RomneyUtah Division of Alcoholic Beverage ControlPC Tennis2022 ElectionsPark City FilmPark City High School
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
See stories by Michelle Deininger