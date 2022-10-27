© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 27, 2022

Published October 27, 2022 at 12:24 PM MDT
Snyderville Basin Planning Commission delays decision on Wasatch Crest; wants more public input (2:50)
New Park City School District policy emphasizes parent choice in reading materials (4:38)
Summit County Council Member Malena Stevens recaps Wednesday's meeting (8:07)
Park City Community Foundation Vice President of Equity And Impact Director Diego Zegarra and Woodward's Steve Metcalf talk about Live PC Give PC goals (24:10)
Joe Wrona’s court date delayed for third time (32:49)
Park City Council to review Kimball Arts Festival contract, “fractional ownership” (35:34)
Matchstick ski film highlights return of winter (37:53)
Park City High School mountain biker racks up first place finishes (39:16)
Thousands of birds have flown over our region as they migrate south, but bird watchers are noticing fewer species and fewer birds than last year. (41:48)
Owner of future ‘cidery’ clarifies claims by Summit County Council candidate (46:08)

