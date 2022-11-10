© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | November 10, 2022

Published November 10, 2022 at 11:16 AM MST
Wasatch Crest facility approved with changes, appeal still possible (03:04)

Brighton Resort is set to open Friday morning (05:01)

Avian flu takes a toll on Utah turkey farms (06:07)

Summit County Council Member Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting. (08:21)

Park City resident Allison Dittmer and Ukrainian couple Olena and Zhenya talk about the refugee process and how the community can help settle the couple. (22:53)

Utah Avalanche Center Forecaster Drew Hardesty has an early season preview of the coming winter and the risk of avalanche with the new snow. (35:46)

Summit County ballot counting continues, some races already decided (47:16)

