Brighton Resort is set to open Friday morning

Brighton resort has received five feet of snow since October 22nd, and more is expected throughout today.

In a press release, Jared Winkler, Brighton’s director of marketing said between 50 and 200 snowboarders and skiers have been coming up every day to ride the trails over the last couple of weeks.

Starting Friday, Majestic, Explorer, and Snake Creek lifts will run seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Crest Express is expected to open soon. Lift ticket prices have been reduced until more of the mountain opens.

Friday is Veterans Day and Brighton will offer free skiing or riding to all active military and veterans. These lift tickets will only be available at the ticket windows and proof of eligibility is required.

Night riding is scheduled to start December 12th. Solitude Mountain Resort, located just below Brighton in Little Cottonwood Canyon, announced last week that it will open Friday as well.