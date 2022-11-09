© 2022 KPCW

State & Regional

Brighton Resort is set to open Friday morning

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 9, 2022 at 2:48 PM MST
brighton_resort_logo.jpeg
Brighton Ski Resort
/
Brighton is opening up for the season Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Big Cottonwood Canyon will be busy Friday morning. Brighton resort announced that it will open with three chairlifts Friday morning.

Brighton resort has received five feet of snow since October 22nd, and more is expected throughout today.

In a press release, Jared Winkler, Brighton’s director of marketing said between 50 and 200 snowboarders and skiers have been coming up every day to ride the trails over the last couple of weeks.

Starting Friday, Majestic, Explorer, and Snake Creek lifts will run seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Crest Express is expected to open soon. Lift ticket prices have been reduced until more of the mountain opens.

Friday is Veterans Day and Brighton will offer free skiing or riding to all active military and veterans. These lift tickets will only be available at the ticket windows and proof of eligibility is required.

Night riding is scheduled to start December 12th. Solitude Mountain Resort, located just below Brighton in Little Cottonwood Canyon, announced last week that it will open Friday as well.

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher