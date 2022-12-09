© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | December 9, 2022

Published December 9, 2022 at 10:24 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
avalanche.jpg
Utah Avalanche Center
/

Utah Avalanche Center report (2:04)

Vail Resorts earnings: fewer Epic passes, more day passes (4:37)

South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting (6:33)

Park City Mayor Nann Worel has a recap of last night's meeting (22:41)

New commuter bus route from SLC to Park City rolls out this weekend (33:48)

Execitive Director of Padma Organization Luke Hanley talks about efforts to organize service trips for Park City High School students around the world next summer (35:13)

Summit County receives eight open space land conservation applications; seeking more (48:50)

Local News Hour
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman