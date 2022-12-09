Local News Hour | December 9, 2022

Utah Avalanche Center report (2:04)

Vail Resorts earnings: fewer Epic passes, more day passes (4:37)

South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting (6:33)

Park City Mayor Nann Worel has a recap of last night's meeting (22:41)

New commuter bus route from SLC to Park City rolls out this weekend (33:48)

Execitive Director of Padma Organization Luke Hanley talks about efforts to organize service trips for Park City High School students around the world next summer (35:13)

Summit County receives eight open space land conservation applications; seeking more (48:50)

