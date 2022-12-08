© 2022 KPCW

Summit County receives eight open space land conservation applications; seeking more

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published December 8, 2022 at 3:27 PM MST
open space winter Summit County-Leslie Thatcher.jpg
Leslie Thatcher
/
KPCW
Riverfront easements are in high demand for open space land conservation. Summit County is looking for more landowners to conserve their land.

Last year voters agreed to spend $50 million on open space conservation. Now landowners are starting to apply for easements, and Summit County wants more to come forward.

Eight landowners have filed Notices of Intent (NOI) to Summit County’s Open Space Advisory Council (OSAC) for approval. Five are from the county’s north side, two are from the south and one application is from the western portion of the county.

KPCW spoke with Janna Young, interim Summit County manager. She said the parcels those owners are seeking to conserve range in size from nine acres to several hundred.

Two landowners are offering to donate the full value of the conservation easements and will not be requesting any bond funds from the county.

Young said the county is seeking more landowners to apply for the bond money.

Applicants can submit a notice of intent online here.

She said that the bond money is for conservation and not tax offsets and that water and river frontage conservation is a huge plus when OSAC evaluates applications.

Last year, Summit County voters approved a $50 million general obligation bond for open space. Over the last year, the Summit County Council has been in the process of shoring up how to recommend and review properties and make recommendations for usage of the funds.

Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
