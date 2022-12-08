© 2022 KPCW

State & Regional

New commuter bus route from SLC to Park City rolls out this weekend

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published December 8, 2022 at 3:50 PM MST
Commuters and public transit users have a new bus route to get from Salt Lake City up to Park City and back.

Commuters who have relied on a bus to get them from Salt Lake City up to Park City for work, and then back home, have a new schedule and some new bus stops to work with starting December 11.

High Valley Transit announced Thursday afternoon that it has finalized details for the bus service it will run between Salt Lake City and Park City.

The transit service has stepped in to take over that route following the Utah Transit Authority’s announcement earlier in the fall that it would discontinue the bus due to a driver shortage.

The new routes and times begin December 11th, and High Valley officials acknowledged they couldn’t do everything they hoped for in terms of meeting commuters’ needs. They called the new route 107 service “the best schedule we can deliver.”

The 107 replaces the UTA’s 902.

The new route includes five pickup locations in Salt Lake City and two in Park City, at the Jeremy Ranch park and ride and the Kimball Junction transit center. The earliest pickup in Salt Lake City is at 6:10 a.m.

The second round of service from Salt Lake begins at 8:38.

They explained that earlier times and more frequency presented unintended complications that were unworkable without more resources.

The complete schedule:

State & Regional
Michelle Deininger
Michelle Deininger
See stories by Michelle Deininger
