local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | December 20, 2022

By Roger Goldman
Published December 20, 2022 at 11:47 AM MST
Deer Valley Snow Park Concept
Deer Valley/IBI
Conceptual design of the plans for the Snow Park Base at Deer Valley.

What happens to Park City’s post-holiday waste after it's dropped off at Recycle Utah (2:12)

Summit Land Conservancy celebrates record-breaking work in Morgan (5:25)

City planner’s takeaways from special Snow Park meeting (19:08)

Holiday season 2022 offers more Park City ski options than last year (30:43)

Central Wasatch Commission provides update on plan for 2023 (32:38)

Wasatch Back: Many jobs, not enough workers (36:35)

Two arrested for stealing from Kimball Junction retail stores (46:16)

Construction equipment thefts thwarted by snowy road (47:38)

Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
