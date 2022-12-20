Local News Hour | December 20, 2022
What happens to Park City’s post-holiday waste after it's dropped off at Recycle Utah (2:12)
Summit Land Conservancy celebrates record-breaking work in Morgan (5:25)
City planner’s takeaways from special Snow Park meeting (19:08)
Holiday season 2022 offers more Park City ski options than last year (30:43)
Central Wasatch Commission provides update on plan for 2023 (32:38)
Wasatch Back: Many jobs, not enough workers (36:35)
Two arrested for stealing from Kimball Junction retail stores (46:16)
Construction equipment thefts thwarted by snowy road (47:38)