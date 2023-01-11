Local News Hour | January 10, 2023

Utah Avalanche Forecast Center Executive Director Chad Brackelsberg has details about the special screening "To the Hills and Back" on Thursday. (7:44)

Flanagan’s owner John Kenworthy: snow drove best December ever (15:07)

Summit County Planning Commission talks more about Harmons, affordable housing off U.S. 40 (18:22)

Heber City Council holds retreat to set 2023 priorities (22:57)

Park Silly Sunday Market Executive Director Kate McChesney talks about the future of the Main St. market with the approval of a one-year extension. (23:59)

Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter has an update on the services the organization offers. (36:30)

