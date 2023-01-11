© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | January 10, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Park Silly Market.JPG
.
/
Park Silly Sunday Market

Utah Avalanche Forecast Center Executive Director Chad Brackelsberg has details about the special screening "To the Hills and Back" on Thursday. (7:44)

Flanagan’s owner John Kenworthy: snow drove best December ever (15:07)

Summit County Planning Commission talks more about Harmons, affordable housing off U.S. 40 (18:22)

Heber City Council holds retreat to set 2023 priorities (22:57)

Park Silly Sunday Market Executive Director Kate McChesney talks about the future of the Main St. market with the approval of a one-year extension. (23:59)

Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter has an update on the services the organization offers. (36:30)

Tags
Local News Hour Christian Center of Park CityPark Silly MarketUtah Avalanche Center
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher