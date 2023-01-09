© 2023 KPCW

Heber City Council holds retreat to set 2023 priorities

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published January 9, 2023 at 12:44 PM MST
heber city council 2022.jfif
Heber City
(From left): Heber City Councilman Scott Phillips, Councilman Mike Johnston, Mayor Heidi Franco, Councilman Ryan Stack, Councilwoman Rachel Kahler, and Councilwoman Yvonne Barney

Two nights this week, Heber City government will hold a retreat to determine what it hopes to accomplish in 2023.

In the 2023 Heber City council retreat, council members will meet with city staff about goals for the year and how the council will allocate its budget.

City Manager Matt Brower will lead most of the presentations Tuesday, which cover infrastructure, water conservation and the Mayflower Mountain Resort. On Wednesday, city council and staff members will cover how to spend new sales tax revenue from the trails, arts and parks tax, the Heber Valley Airport, and a new eastern bypass road planned to be built this year.

Both meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday are open to the public and will invite public comment.

The retreat begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday and Tuesday at the Heber City Public Safety Building, 301 South Main Street. Links to full agendas and information for how to attend via Zoom are available at heberut.gov.

Heber City
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter