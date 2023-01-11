Local News Hour | January 11, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
Utah Avalanche Center report (2:11)
Summit County Council features nightly rentals (8:16)
Pickleballers Tim La Page and Gene De Santis discuss why the outside courts (covered by a bubble in the winter) ought to be open play. (9:37)
Two local athletes named to Jr. World Alpine Ski Championships (23:10)
Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting. (24:23)
Park City School District spokesperson Heidi Matthews previews the legislative agenda for the school district. (40:26)