© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | January 11, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 11, 2023 at 10:01 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Pickleball Park City
Matt York
/
AP
.

Utah Avalanche Center report (2:11)

Summit County Council features nightly rentals  (8:16)

Pickleballers Tim La Page and Gene De Santis discuss why the outside courts (covered by a bubble in the winter) ought to be open play. (9:37)

Two local athletes named to Jr. World Alpine Ski Championships (23:10)

Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting. (24:23)

Park City School District spokesperson Heidi Matthews previews the legislative agenda for the school district. (40:26)

Tags
Local News Hour pickleball
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher