Two local athletes named to Jr. World Alpine Ski Championships

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 10, 2023 at 4:47 PM MST
US SKI Team logo.jpg
US Ski and Snowboard
/
Two Park City US Ski and Snowboard team members are off to Austria for the Jr. World Alpine Championships

17 young athletes – two of them from Park City - will represent the United States in this year’s FIS Alpine Jr. World Ski Championships taking place later this month in Europe.

Lauren Macuga and Justin Bigatel – who call Park City home  - are the two local athletes competing at the World Jr. Championships being held  in St. Anton Austria January 19-25.

Macuga grew up in Park City, training with the Park City Ski Team, and graduated from the Park City Winter Sports School. She placed third in last year’s Jr. World Championships and took second in the super-G at the 2019 junior championships. Her first World Cup start was in Lake Louise, Canada in 2021. She was named to the U.S. Ski Team in 2020.

Bigatel grew up and learned to ski in Pennsylvania before moving to Park City when he was in the fifth grade. He also attended Burke Mountain Academy during high school. His best results are 1st at an FIS giant slalom in Waterville Valley. He was also the U16 GS national champion. He was named to the US Ski Team in 2022.

The two join 15 others who will be competing in downhill, Super G Team Combined, GS Slalom and a mixed team parallel race. You can find the schedule in the web version of this report at kpcw.org.

Park City U. S. Ski and Snowboard
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
