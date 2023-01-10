Two local athletes named to Jr. World Alpine Ski Championships

Lauren Macuga and Justin Bigatel – who call Park City home - are the two local athletes competing at the World Jr. Championships being held in St. Anton Austria January 19-25.

Macuga grew up in Park City, training with the Park City Ski Team, and graduated from the Park City Winter Sports School. She placed third in last year’s Jr. World Championships and took second in the super-G at the 2019 junior championships. Her first World Cup start was in Lake Louise, Canada in 2021. She was named to the U.S. Ski Team in 2020.

Bigatel grew up and learned to ski in Pennsylvania before moving to Park City when he was in the fifth grade. He also attended Burke Mountain Academy during high school. His best results are 1st at an FIS giant slalom in Waterville Valley. He was also the U16 GS national champion. He was named to the US Ski Team in 2022.

The two join 15 others who will be competing in downhill, Super G Team Combined, GS Slalom and a mixed team parallel race. You can find the schedule in the web version of this report at kpcw.org.