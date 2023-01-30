© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | January 30, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 30, 2023 at 12:52 PM MST
The UAC confirmed 24 human-triggered avalanches on Jan. 28, 2023. Six people were caught and carried and one person was injured.

Utah Avalanche Center warns of increased avalanche danger

Ukrainian couple in Park City makes Sundance connection with film '20 Days in Mariupol'

Utah Rep. Mike Kohler discusses first weeks of legislative session

USA Nordic Executive Director Adam Provost shares youth athlete update

Impacts of downward trend of freezing night temperatures

Red, White & Snow event returns in March

Sundance awards come with a lot of emotion, excitement

Pickleball court proposal rallies community support

New Heber bus route gets upgrade

