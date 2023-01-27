© 2023 KPCW

New Heber bus route gets upgrade

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published January 27, 2023 at 3:04 PM MST
HVT heber valley bus route 106.jpg
High Valley Transit
The High Valley Transit Heber Valley 106 route connects the Park City Old Town Transit Canter to stops throughout Heber City.

Due to popular demand, the new bus route from Park City to Heber City is now using larger buses than when it began in November.

What started out as a minibus with 14 seats and maximum occupancy of 22 passengers has upgraded to full-size buses.

Like many of the bus routes provided by High Valley Transit in Summit County, the Heber Valley 106 route quickly became popular. Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez told KPCW her agency was considering the change from the outset.

Rodriguez said there were over 1,000 boardings during the first 30 days of the Heber route. It’s especially popular among Heber Valley skiers and people who commute within the Heber Valley and to Park City for work.

More information is available at highvalleytransit.org.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County.
