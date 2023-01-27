New Heber bus route gets upgrade

What started out as a minibus with 14 seats and maximum occupancy of 22 passengers has upgraded to full-size buses.

Like many of the bus routes provided by High Valley Transit in Summit County, the Heber Valley 106 route quickly became popular. Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez told KPCW her agency was considering the change from the outset.

Rodriguez said there were over 1,000 boardings during the first 30 days of the Heber route. It’s especially popular among Heber Valley skiers and people who commute within the Heber Valley and to Park City for work.

More information is available at highvalleytransit.org.