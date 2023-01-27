Pickleball court proposal rallies community support

Indoor and outdoor pickleball courts are part of the Park City Recreation department’s master plan.

The plan includes 16 outdoor courts and eight indoor for the game, which has exploded in popularity in recent years.

The proposal is to build the courts at the Park City Sports Complex off S.R. 248 in Quinn’s Junction.

That plan will be a discussion topic at Thursday’s Park City Council meeting, where there may be a strong community showing.

The Park City Pickleball Club is rallying members to show up and voice support.

In an email, club Vice President Debbie Matamoros says councilmember Max Doilney and recreation director Ken Fisher encouraged the club to bring a large pro-pickleball crowd.

“It'd be great for people to show up and voice their support for these projects,” Fisher says. “It's been discussed for many months at the recreation advisory board, and they are supportive of moving this forward to the city council to get city council's opinion and the next steps.”

Pickleball clubs in Park City and Heber City have a track record of showing up in large numbers to lobby for new courts and other initiatives.

A petition in support of the plan had gathered over 130 signatures by Friday. The petition also said the club wants the city to prioritize the indoor courts.

According to the agenda for the Thursday meeting, there won’t be a decision about the master plan and new courts yet. It’s only listed as a discussion item.

Also included in the discussion about the master plan are the summer camp building and aquatics facilities at the Park City Municipal Athletic and Recreation Center, better known as the “P.C. MARC.”

The begins Thursday at 4:15 p.m. with a work session, after the council first meets in closed session. The pickleball discussion is planned during the regular meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m.