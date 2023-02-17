Local News Hour | February 17, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
Utah Avalanche Center update (03:14)
Oscar nominees highlighted at upcoming Park City Film screenings (05:40)
Queerski Week invites everyone to the mountain to support Park City LGBTQ+ Task Force (08:44)
Recycle Utah's Carolyn Wawra details National Battery Day (11:28)
Local, state officials seek solutions to nightly rental, property tax problems in Wasatch County (29:48)
Park City Council discusses winter transportation changes (33:16)
Park City Fire District warns frozen bodies of water are never 100% safe (49:43)