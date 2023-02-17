© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | February 17, 2023

By Roger Goldman
Published February 17, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST
Firefighters cut through the half-foot thick ice to rescue two cows stranded in a frozen pond.
Darin Anstine
/
AP
Firefighters cut through the half-foot thick ice to rescue two cows stranded in a frozen pond in Fountain, Colorado.

Utah Avalanche Center update (03:14)

Oscar nominees highlighted at upcoming Park City Film screenings (05:40)

Queerski Week invites everyone to the mountain to support Park City LGBTQ+ Task Force (08:44)

Recycle Utah's Carolyn Wawra details National Battery Day (11:28)

Local, state officials seek solutions to nightly rental, property tax problems in Wasatch County (29:48)

Park City Council discusses winter transportation changes (33:16)

Park City Fire District warns frozen bodies of water are never 100% safe (49:43)

