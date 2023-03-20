Local News Hour | March 20, 2023
Utah Avalanche Center report (2:48)
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox plans to sign S.B. 84 (5:15)
Park City Fire's Mike Owens, Max Dosher (8:22)
Youth Sports Alliance's Emily Fisher (23:20)
Wasatch County creates first North Fields agriculture protection area (32:27)
Snyderville Basin Recreation shares summer plans (34:55)
Ski industry leaders to hold forum at Park City Library Monday night (44:51)
‘It’s a Good Day to Change the World’ offers inspiration to create a just world (46:37)
