local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | March 20, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 20, 2023 at 12:40 PM MDT
Skiers near the Bonanza lift and historic Silver King Mine at Park City Mountain.

Utah Avalanche Center report (2:48)

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox plans to sign S.B. 84 (5:15)

Park City Fire's Mike Owens, Max Dosher (8:22)

Youth Sports Alliance's Emily Fisher (23:20)

Wasatch County creates first North Fields agriculture protection area (32:27)

Snyderville Basin Recreation shares summer plans (34:55)

Ski industry leaders to hold forum at Park City Library Monday night (44:51)

‘It’s a Good Day to Change the World’ offers inspiration to create a just world (46:37)

