Ski industry leaders to hold forum at Park City Library Monday night

Leadership Park City is hosting the discussion, which includes Park City Mountain Vice President and COO Deirdra Walsh and Deer Valley Resort President and COO Todd Bennett.

Other speakers include Ski Utah President and CEO Nathan Rafferty, and travel industry expert Ralf Garrison.

The event is free and open to the public. Questions from the audience will be taken, but only in writing. People will have a chance to write their questions down and submit them when they arrive.

Utah is experiencing a historic year for snowfall , and the state’s ski industry has set new records for total skier visits in the past three consecutive years. The area’s popularity has led year-round residents to bemoan a changing winter reality and the role of resorts in managing growth and tourism.

Leadership Park City founder Myles Rademan said he wants the discussion to focus on macro issues.

“This isn’t a chamber event in a sense, this is more about leadership and community and some of the big issues. So I’m not really concerned about ‘I couldn’t get my parking space this year, or ‘what are you going to do about the bad hot dog?’ or something like that. I’m trying to get a global view of what’s going on here, in the context of where Park City lies on the spectrum of this industry, that’s changing rapidly quite frankly.”

Rademan said he hopes the discussion leads to more civil conversation about the resorts’ role in the Park City community.

The event will take place at the Jim Santy Auditorium on the third floor of the Park City Library from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday. A link to attend virtually can be found here.