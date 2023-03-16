‘It’s a Good Day to Change the World’ offers inspiration to create a just world

When she made the move to the Bay Area five years ago, Hadley Dynak needed to decide what her next professional step would be. At the time, she met Lauren Schiller, who was looking for a partner to build an audience for her podcast and radio program, “Inflection Point.”

“The book is drawn from interviews from 'Inflection Point,' which is a show about how women rise up," Schiller said. “I talked to almost 200 women about how they build power and lead change and what it means when they do. How does the world look different when women are in charge?”

That partnership said Schiller led to the two of them using the interviews from her podcast to write their book.

Ultimately, 30 women who were interviewed on the podcast were included in the book.

“We wanted to include firsthand stories, practical tools for change and advice for how to sustain yourself and each other along the way," Schiller said." We're calling it a guidebook for a feminist future. And we wrote the book because we're at a point in time, we are at an inflection point in time, where every day seems to bring new challenges for women and the people we love. And we believe that it's possible to obtain as a feminist future where everyone can thrive.”

The women in the book represent a variety of ages, races and life experiences. A common theme is their involvement in climate justice, gender equality, reproductive rights and pushing back against antiquated gender roles.

“So, we're looking at a diversity of issues, a diversity of women and then ways that each of the stories that we share from these women can highlight what we're calling 'the five steps for change,'” she said. “So, the book is organized into five steps, which are imagine, prepare, create, transform and share. And within each of these chapters, we've included six stories that illuminate how that step works and tools for making the change that you'd like to see wherever you are in your journey.”

The two authors will be at Dolly’s Bookstore on March 21 at 5 p.m. for a book signing and to share a bit about the process involved in co-authoring a book.