Local News Hour | April 11, 2023
Utah Avalanche Center update on high risk
Park City property tax increase seen as tool to fix childcare, housing crisis
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting
Three-time Olympian hosts inaugural fundraiser at Woodward benefiting Kids Play International
Park City Public Works Director Troy Dayley and Emergency Management Manager Mike McComb discuss runoff and flood prep
Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter has an update on the services the organization offers
Merger between Summit Community Gardens and EATS is complete – a new name could come this fall