local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | April 11, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 11, 2023 at 1:45 PM MDT
Summit County residents prepare for potential flooding as temperatures rise, melting the snow from a record-breaking 2022-2023 winter.
Mitchell Elliot
Utah Avalanche Center update on high risk

Park City property tax increase seen as tool to fix childcare, housing crisis

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting

Three-time Olympian hosts inaugural fundraiser at Woodward benefiting Kids Play International

Park City Public Works Director Troy Dayley and Emergency Management Manager Mike McComb discuss runoff and flood prep

Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter has an update on the services the organization offers

Merger between Summit Community Gardens and EATS is complete – a new name could come this fall

Local News Hour
