🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
State & Regional

Avalanche warning issued for parts of Wasatch Back

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards
Published April 10, 2023 at 2:07 PM MDT
Avalanche Warning April 9 slide.jpg
Utah Avalanche Center
Avalanche danger is likely to continue in the coming days as temperatures climb into the 50s, 60s and 70s, according to the UAC.

The Utah Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for the mountains and foothills of northern Utah through 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 11.

Avalanche Warning April 10.jpg
National Weather Service / Utah Avalanche Center

The UAC said avalanche danger is high and will likely remain high because of warmer weather.

The National Weather Service said those higher temperatures and intense sun will create widespread areas of unstable wet snow.

"Natural and human-triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain," the NWS said.

It said slopes steeper than 30 degrees, including those in the foothills, should be avoided as well as avalanche runouts at all elevations.

If you are adjacent to steep, snow-covered slopes in the foothills, the UAC said to stay aware of changing conditions through the day. If you plan to walk, hike or otherwise recreate in the foothills or mountains, avalanche experts advise to avoid being on or under steep slopes.

This hazard is likely to continue in the coming days as temperatures climb into the 50s, 60s and 70s, according to the UAC.

The NWS said this warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard reduction measures are performed.

Get the latest conditions from the Utah Avalanche Center here and get live avalanche reports every morning on Local News Hour starting at 8 a.m.

