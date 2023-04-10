Three-time Olympian hosts inaugural fundraiser at Woodward benefiting Kids Play International

Kids Play International was founded by freestyle Olympian Tracy Evans to counter the gender segregation she witnessed in sports in Africa and Asia. On a volunteer trip to Malawi about 10 years ago, she participated in a mini sports camp, and saw first-hand the challenges girls faced. But, she said the power of sport can quickly break down harmful social and cultural barriers between boys and girls.

“Boys and girls in developing countries are very segregated from birth and have very different roles and responsibilities,” Evans said. “So, they just weren't working together very well, or interacting. And I was thinking, wow, it's going to be a long two weeks. But the next day, we pulled out baseball, never heard of the sport, didn't know what to do with any of it. And it levels that playing field that shifts that whole dynamic between girls and boys. And they were having fun. Now, it was such an aha moment for me, because they were just so organically playing together, communicating together, helping one another. Nothing like that, you know, was happening the day before.”

Kids Play International is focused on Rwanda in Africa and Cambodia in Southeast Asia. She said both are considered to be genocide-affected countries.

“It’s a very different reality for girls and women in developing countries: they don't own land, they can't have a bank account, they're pulled out of school, not allowed to drive cars,” Evans said. “So, the importance of our program is really to build better relationships from an early age between boys and girls so that boys can see the contributions of a girl, and that they understand working together. It makes a healthier family at the end of the day.”

The organization also supports a local youth camp, Game On! Sports 4 Girls , which Kids Play will partner with for two camps in Heber City and five in Park City this summer.

Half of the proceeds raised at Friday’s fundraiser, the Play Fair Party, will help pay for those camps. The other 50% will support the organization’s international efforts. The fundraiser is Friday, April 14, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Woodward Park City.

“And we'll have a silent auction, we've got food, we've got drinks, and it's a bit of a dance party as well,” she said. “And the way it's arranged that we've got three bartending teams that are actually competing to raise the most money for Kids Play. So, we've got some really fun games going on. And it's casual, come in jeans and a sweater and just come learn more about our volunteer trips, our programs and really the inspiration behind Kids Play.”

Find more information, tickets to attend and opportunity drawing tickets for trips to Tuscany, Iceland or Costa Rica here.