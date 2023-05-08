Local News Hour | May 8, 2023
- The landowners behind West Hills incorporation
- Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant shares monthly update
- Summit County Gardens/EATS Executive Director Sloane Johnson discusses upcoming events
- O’Shucks restaurant and bar expanding just off Main Street
- Park City Education Foundation Vice President of Advancement Jennifer Billow announces new programs
- Heber City plans ‘walkable’ Main Street, tourism zone
- Report gives Utah a glow up on hosting a ‘climate positive’ Olympics