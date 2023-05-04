The landowners pushing for West Hills incorporation

To create a new town, the owners of at least 10% of the land need to sign on to the initial petition.

West Hills’ petition sponsor, attorney and area landowner Derek Anderson, told KPCW the owners of around 20% of West Hills’ potential land signed the paperwork sent to the Office of the Lieutenant Governor April 27.

Those signatures don’t become public until the office verifies them, which state staff said could take weeks.

Anderson said the number of landowners interested and supportive of the project could be higher than the number signed, and he mentioned fliers will be heading out to residents in West Hills’ boundaries soon.

The Church of Jesus Christ’s asset management arm, Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc., manages over 700 acres in the northwest corner of West Hills for Morgan Hills Group, LLC.

Although the Church did not respond in time for this report, Anderson confirmed its subsidiary did not sign and could remove its land from the proposed area.

The Church doesn’t have a position on the potential town right now: Anderson said it didn’t even know about the incorporation proposal until West Hills sent out its press release May 2.

Anderson said it made sense to include the Church’s land in the town’s boundaries because neighboring residents had signed the petition. Otherwise, there’d be a hole in the map.

Summit County This map shows the boundaries of the Ure ranch property Summit County entered into an option to purchase for $25 million in March.

One group that did sign the petition to the Lieutenant Governor’s office was Cascade Capital Group, LLC. CCG is a development group that was originally in talks with the Ure family to purchase its ranch after it went on the market in the past couple years.

CCG representative Sam Castor said he couldn’t comment on why that deal fell through. Former Summit County Councilmember David Ure did not respond to requests for comment in time for this report.

Now Summit County has an option on the Ure’s 834 acres—over 700 of which fall within West Hills—with the stated goal of preserving it as open space.

Anderson and the rest of the West Hills landowner cooperative have said they approve of the outcome. Anderson said excluding the Ure property would have created an island, violating state statute.

REQUEST FOR FEASIBLITY STUDY West Hills included this map of proposed boundaries in its request for a feasibility study, which it submitted to the Office of the Lieutenant Governor April 27.

Castor was part of a delegation that approached Kamas City in 2021 asking it to annex CCG’s land, about 260 acres on the southwestern side of West Hills.

CCG pitched 1,600 units, which at the time Mayor Matt McCormick said was just too much, worrying such a development would more than double Kamas’ population.

When the city council pushed back on parts of CCG’s proposal at an October 2021 meeting, Castor said the firm could explore incorporation as an option to get more favorable zoning.

“We don't want to spend two years having these conversations, when we could have taken six months and incorporated,” Castor said.

Anderson told KPCW the West Hills cooperative has no such development plans, a clean slate. His 30 acres, on the northside of state Route 248 in the middle of West Hills, is zoned for one house per 80 acres right now.

He said the issue isn’t so much that he can’t develop it as much as it is that he can't let his family build a house on the land.

In a similar vein as the “modest new growth” emphasized in West Hills’ press release, Castor said CCG could add things like a store or a gas station to its land to benefit the community.

But nothing is set in stone, because the Lieutenant Governor’s office still has 90 days to respond to residents’ initial petition.

The state’s job is to conduct a feasibility study, which includes making sure West Hills could even raise enough tax revenue to survive.

Click here to view a sample of a previous feasibility study.

If West Hills passes, its sponsors will need to collect signatures from 100 registered voters in the area. After that, the incorporation is put on the ballot in the next election.

If a majority of the voters who participate in the election vote “yes,” West Hills will become a town. It would elect its own leaders and maybe decide on a new name.

Three other proposed incorporations are currently underway in Utah. Those are Riddermark in Iron County, Spring Lake in Utah County and Ogden Valley in Weber County.