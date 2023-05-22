Local News Hour | May 22, 2023
- Rick Broughs recaps 2023 City Tour of Fort Collins and Estes Park, Colorado. (03:04)
- Sunrise Rotary member Kim Kerr has details on this year's round of grants (06:27)
- Heber City Council denies request to increase development’s density (13:40)
- Park City pickleballer going pro (16:36)
- Founder and Chairman of Back to Our Roots Tommy Tanzer has details on the first-ever scholarship named after the founder of KPCW Radio Blaire Feulner (19:59)
- School district looking for input on how to repurpose Treasure Mountain Junior High (30:12)
- Wasatch High seniors reach the finish line (31:37)
- City Tour participants Kai Czajka, Elyse Kats and Bob Sertner talk about their recent trip to Fort Collins and Estes Park, Colorado (35:29)